Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Leads best defense in NFL in 2018
Mosley recorded 105 tackles (70 solo), five passes defensed and one interception across 15 games in the 2018 season.
Mosley paved the way for a Ravens' defense that would earn top honors across the league in 2018. He led the team in tackles and made many key plays throughout the year, earning him his fourth Pro Bowl nod in five years. The 26-year-old will now begin the most critical offseason of his career as he enters free agency for the first time. There's no question Baltimore hopes to retain one of it youngest and brightest assets, but if they're able to afford Mosley massive new deal remains to be seen.
