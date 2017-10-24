Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Mosley had nine tackles (six solo) to lead the Ravens' defense in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
Mosley had two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit as the Ravens were unable to record a sack against the Vikings. Next up for Baltimore is the Dolphins, who scored more than 20 points for the first time this season in Sunday's win over the Jets.
More News
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Makes 11 tackles Sunday•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Racks up 12 tackles Sunday•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Nabs interception in season opener•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Returns to action•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Should be ready for training camp•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...