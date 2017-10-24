Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Leads team in tackles Sunday

Mosley had nine tackles (six solo) to lead the Ravens' defense in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Mosley had two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit as the Ravens were unable to record a sack against the Vikings. Next up for Baltimore is the Dolphins, who scored more than 20 points for the first time this season in Sunday's win over the Jets.

