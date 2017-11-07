Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Mosley had eight tackles (six solo) and a half-sack in Sunday's loss to the Titans.
Mosley has been one of the most consistent tacklers in the league this season and has 76 tackles (57 solo), with Sunday's half-sack bringing his season total to one. The Ravens enjoy a bye next week before facing the Packers on the road in Week 11.
