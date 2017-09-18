Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Mosley had 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's win over the Browns.
While he didn't record an interception like he did in Week 1, Mosley still put together a strong all-around game and led the team in tackles. He'll get plenty of opportunities to rack up tackles from his middle linebacker spot in Week 3 against an extremely run-heavy Jaguars offense.
