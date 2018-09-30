Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Likely to play Sunday

Mosley (knee) is expected to play Sunday's game against the Steelers, NFL.com reports.

Mosley last started Week 2 but was pulled from the game after just three defensive snaps. The 26-year-old has five tackles (four solo) on the season after racking up 132 last year, so he could still be a valuable IDP addition in Week 4.

More News
Our Latest Stories