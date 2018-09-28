Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Listed as questionable

Mosley (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Mosley missed the previous two games after injuring his knee in Week 1. However, he appears to be trending in a positive direction, as he logged consecutive full practices to end the week. If he is ultimately unable to return, look for Chris Board and Kenny Young to continue seeing increased roles at inside linebacker.

