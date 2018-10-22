Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Logs 16 tackles Sunday

Mosley recorded 16 tackles (11 solo) in Sundays loss to New Orleans.

Mosley's 16 solo tackles are the most he's ever recorded in a single game. When healthy he's been a quality player for the Ravens. He'll look to continue his strong play into Week 8, when Baltimore faces off against Carolina.

