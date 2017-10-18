Play

Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Makes 11 tackles Sunday

Mosley recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) and recovered a fumble Sunday against the Bears.

Mosley is by far the most dominant force on the Ravens' defense, posting a team-high 55 tackles (42 solo) through six games. The next best on the team? Free safety Eric Weddle has 30 tackles (22 solo). His abilities make him a surefire IDP option across mpst formats.

