Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Makes 11 tackles Sunday
Mosley recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) and recovered a fumble Sunday against the Bears.
Mosley is by far the most dominant force on the Ravens' defense, posting a team-high 55 tackles (42 solo) through six games. The next best on the team? Free safety Eric Weddle has 30 tackles (22 solo). His abilities make him a surefire IDP option across mpst formats.
