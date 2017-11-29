Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Makes 12 tackles Monday night
Mosley recorded 12 tackles (five solo) against the Texans on Monday.
The fourth-year pro dealt with an ankle injury ahead of Monday's game, but it didn't keep him from playing all 69 defensive snaps. This was Mosley's fourth contest with double-digit tackles, making his season total 95 tackles.
