Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Misses Wednesday's practice

Mosley (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mosley sustained a minor ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of Sunday's shutout of the Packers. Fortunately he has extra time to recover as the Ravens play on Monday night this week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories