Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Nabs interception in season opener
Mosley had eight tackles and an interception in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
The Alabama product was second among all linebackers in interceptions in 2016 (4) and Mosley continued to show a knack for finding the ball Sunday with a pick that he returned 31 yards. He also managed to pick up eight tackles (five solo), which placed him behind only Tony Jefferson for the team lead. Mosley and the Ravens will host the Browns in Week 2.
