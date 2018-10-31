Ravens' C.J. Mosley: No practice Thursday

Mosley (thigh) did not practice Wednesday.

Mosley appears to have sustained a thigh injury during Baltimore's loss to the Panthers in Week 8. The fifth-year linebacker should be considered questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Steelers, and Chris Board would slot in to the starting lineup if Mosley were to miss any time.

