Ravens' C.J. Mosley: No practice Thursday
Mosley (thigh) did not practice Wednesday.
Mosley appears to have sustained a thigh injury during Baltimore's loss to the Panthers in Week 8. The fifth-year linebacker should be considered questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Steelers, and Chris Board would slot in to the starting lineup if Mosley were to miss any time.
