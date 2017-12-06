Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Not practicing due to ankle
Mosley (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Mosley played through the same injury the past two weeks, recording 18 tackles while filling his usual three-down role. He showed a slight limp at one point in Sunday's 44-20 win over the Lions, but nonetheless stayed on the field deep into the fourth quarter when the outcome was no longer in question. Mosley should be fine to face the Steelers on Sunday Night Football even if he misses some practice time this week.
