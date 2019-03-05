Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Not tagged before deadline

Mosley didn't receive a franchise tag from the Ravens prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

As expected, Mosley will have his chance to test the open market at the beginning of the new league year, though the Ravens presumably still have interest in signing him to a long-term deal. He was named to the Pro Bowl in four of his first five seasons, averaging 119.4 tackles, 1.8 interceptions and 1.7 sacks while missing just three games. Mosley is widely viewed as the top inside linebacker available in free agency.

