Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Participates in practice
Mosley (knee) participated in individual drills at practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Mosley suffered a bone bruise in Week 2 against the Bengals and had been unable to practice this week. The fact that he practiced Thursday should come as a surprise, since it was originally reported that there was no timetable for his return. His availability at practice later in the week should provide a good indication about his chances to suit up in Sunday's game against the Broncos.
