Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Pick six in blowout win
Mosley returned an interception 63 yards for a touchdown Thursday against the Dolphins and added four tackles.
Jimmy Smith and Mosley each returned interceptions for touchdowns en route to a 40-0 victory over an AFC opponent. Mosley's tackle output wasn't quite up to his standards, but he still leads the NFL with 68 tackles through eight games. He's a reliable IDP option who generally has a strong floor in terms of tackles thanks to his nose for the ball coupled with his every-down role in the middle of the Raven defense. Mosley and company will be put to the test in Week 9 against a unique Tennessee offense that has a pair of physical running backs in DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry.
