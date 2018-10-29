Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Posts 11 tackles Week 8

Mosley recorded 11 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

Mosley recorded double-digit tackles for the second week in a row. After some lackluster performances early in the season, he appears to have returned to the form we've come to expect from him. He'll look to continue stacking success in Week 9, when the Ravens take on the Steelers.

