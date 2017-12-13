Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Posts season-high 14 tackles

Mosley made 14 tackles (nine solo) against the Steelers on Sunday.

Mosley had the opportunity to post this season high in tackles because he played a monstrous 89 defensive snaps. The fourth-year pro now has 115 tackles on the season, and since he consistently plays full snap counts, Mosley is a stellar IDP option.

