Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Posts season-high 14 tackles
Mosley made 14 tackles (nine solo) against the Steelers on Sunday.
Mosley had the opportunity to post this season high in tackles because he played a monstrous 89 defensive snaps. The fourth-year pro now has 115 tackles on the season, and since he consistently plays full snap counts, Mosley is a stellar IDP option.
More News
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...