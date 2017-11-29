Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Practices in limited fashion

Mosley (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Mosley nursed an ankle injury ahead of Week 12's game against the Texans, and he was a workhorse, racking up 12 tackles (five solo). Keep an eye on how he progresses, but as long as he practices in some fashion, fantasy owners shouldn't be worried about Mosley's availability Sunday.

