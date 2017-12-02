Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Questionable for Sunday
Mosley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Mosley was a limited participant in practice this week, and appears likely to be available against the Lions. Steven Johnson and Kamalei Correa are likely to see an increased workload at inside linebacker if Mosley is unable to suit up Sunday.
