Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Questionable for Sunday

Mosley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Mosley was a limited participant in practice this week, and appears likely to be available against the Lions. Steven Johnson and Kamalei Correa are likely to see an increased workload at inside linebacker if Mosley is unable to suit up Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories