Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Racks up 12 tackles Sunday

Mosley had a team-high 12 tackles -- including two tackles for loss -- in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

His 12 tackles marked a season-high for Mosley and the second time this year that he's racked up double-digit tackles in a game. Mosley also forced his first fumble of the season Sunday but Baltimore was unable to recover it. Mosley remains one of the most consistent linebacker options in IDP formats as he plays every defensive snap on an almost weekly basis and has a nose for finding the ball, which makes him one of the league's most prolific tacklers. His 38 total tackles rank fourth in the NFL through four weeks.