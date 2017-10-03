Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Racks up 12 tackles Sunday
Mosley had a team-high 12 tackles -- including two tackles for loss -- in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
His 12 tackles marked a season-high for Mosley and the second time this year that he's racked up double-digit tackles in a game. Mosley also forced his first fumble of the season Sunday but Baltimore was unable to recover it. Mosley remains one of the most consistent linebacker options in IDP formats as he plays every defensive snap on an almost weekly basis and has a nose for finding the ball, which makes him one of the league's most prolific tacklers. His 38 total tackles rank fourth in the NFL through four weeks.
More News
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Nabs interception in season opener•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Returns to action•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Should be ready for training camp•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Not participating in OTAs•
-
Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Ravens officially exercise fifth-year option•
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...