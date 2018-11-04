Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Ready to play Sunday
Mosley (thigh) is active for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Mosley will be hunting for his third straight double-digit tackle performance, as he's racked up 27 in the last two games. The Steelers have been dedicated to the run lately, rushing 84 times in the last three games, so Mosley will have plenty of chances to keep the streak alive.
