Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Returns to action

Mosley (shoulder) has been an active participant during the first two days of training camp.

Mosley started 14 games last season before going down with a shoulder injury. He subsequently had surgery to fix the issue, missing the team's entire offseason schedule as a result. His participation at practice indicates his recovery is on track, as the original plan was for him to be ready for the start of training camp. The 25-year-old is entering his fourth season as the team's starting inside linebacker, and he figures to have plenty of opportunity to shine.