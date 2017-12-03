Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Set to play Sunday

Mosley (ankle) is active Sunday against the Lions.

A week of limited practices cleared the way for Mosley to suit up against Matt Stafford and the Lions in Week 13. The IDP stalwart has played in every game this season, and leads the Ravens in combined tackles (95), solo tackles (69) and tackles for loss (8).

