Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Seven tackles against Steelers

Mosley had seven tackles and a pass defensed Sunday against the Steelers.

A thigh injury left Mosley questionable coming into Sunday's game but the Ravens' most important defensive player was indeed on the field. He had seven tackles, his lowest since Week 6 against Tennessee, but it was a relatively productive day from Mosley overall. Mosley and the Ravens are on a bye for Week 10 before starting the stretch run with a home game against the Bengals in Week 11.

