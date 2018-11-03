Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Sports questionable designation

Mosley (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers.

Mosley has been hot with 27 tackles over the last two games against strong run attacks. The Ravens will likely lean on Mosley again to slow down James Conner, but if he can't go, expect either Chris Board or Kenny Young to slot in as a starter.

