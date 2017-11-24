Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Still not practicing
Mosley (ankle) isn't practicing Friday.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh suggested Mosley escaped Sunday's 23-0 win over the Packers with only a minor injury, but there's now some concern about the linebacker's status given that he hasn't practiced this week. Mosley does have an extra day to recover with the Ravens facing the Texans on Monday Night Football. He'll have one last chance to practice Saturday, at which point the team will release its final injury report of the week. Fellow inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor could make for a decent last-second IDP replacement if Mosley is a game-time decision and doesn't end up playing.
