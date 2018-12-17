Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Tallies eight tackles in win

Mosley recorded eight tackles (six solo), including 0.5 sacks, in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.

Mosley's half sack was his first of the season. He hasn't been used much as a pass rusher in recent years, which is reflected in his poor sack numbers. He's had a bit of a down year in tackles by his standards, but still has 91 tackles (62 solo) through 13 games this season. He'll look to continue his strong play in Week 16 when the Ravens face off against the Chargers.

