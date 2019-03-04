Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Unlikely to return to Baltimore

The Ravens aren't likely to use their franchise tag on Mosley during the offseason, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Ravens' decision not to tag Mosley will allow him to hit unrestricted free agency March 13. Mosley led Baltimore's defense with 105 tackles (70 solo) during the 2018 season, in addition to five passes defended and one interception. The 26-year-old has missed only three games in his five-year career. A four-time Pro Bowler, there's no question that Mosley will garner a strong market in free agency and earn a starting job wherever he lands.