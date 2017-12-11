Ravens' C.J. Mosley: Will face Steelers

Mosley (ankle) is officially active for Sunday night's game against the Steelers.

Mosley was listed as questionable after putting in full practices Thursday and Friday, and his status was never truly in doubt. The 25-year-old remains a top-level IDP option against the Steelers this week.

