Campbell has been cleared of his calf injury, as the reason for his absence from Wednesday's practice is instead listed as non-injury related, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Campbell battled through a calf injury in the second half of the regular season, but that injury isn't what kept him from practicing Wednesday. It looks like Wednesday was just a maintenance day for the 34-year-old defensive lineman, and a return to practice Thursday would help confirm that notion heading into Sunday's trip to Tennessee for the wild-card round.