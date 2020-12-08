Campbell (calf) is active for Tuesday's game versus the Cowboys.
Campbell was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week but was still dealing with a lingering calf injury. However, the veteran defensive end has been given the green light. The team's defensive line is back in form with Brandon Williams (ankle) and Derek Wolfe both available as well.
