Campbell (non-injury) was a full practice participant Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The four-time reigning Pro Bowl defensive lineman sat out Wednesday's practice with a non-injury issue, but he's quickly returned to the fold as Baltimore prepares for a Sunday 1:05 pm EST kickoff at Tennessee. Campbell missed the Ravens' Week 11 matchup versus the Titans, making this his first matchup against the AFC foe this season. The veteran's numbers are down heading into wild-card weekend, as Campbell's four sacks and 28 tackles represent his lowest totals in the respective categories since his rookie campaign of 2008.
More News
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Absence not calf-related•
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Good to go Week 17•
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Questionable, but should play•
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: On track to play Sunday•