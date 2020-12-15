Campbell (calf) is active for Monday's game versus the Browns.
Campbell returned from a three-game absence in last week's win against the Cowboys. He was held to a pitch count in that contest, as he logged a 29 percent snap share. It's unclear if he'll be limited once again. Justin Madubuike and Jihad Ward stand to see more reps if Campbell is held back.
More News
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Carries questionable tag•
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Misses practice•
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Active against Cowboys•
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Likely to play Tuesday•
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Questionable for Tuesday's game•
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Good to go for Sunday•