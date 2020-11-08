Campbell is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts due to a calf injury.
It's unclear how serious the calf injury is, but the veteran was forced to leave the game during the first defensive series. As long as Campbell is sidelined, expect Justin Madubuike to see an uptick in snaps, especially with Broderick Washington and Jihad Ward both healthy scratches for the game.
