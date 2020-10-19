Campbell posted five tackles and three sacks in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Eagles.

Campbell had an intriguing matchup against an injury-riddled offensive line, and he capitalized in dominant fashion. The 34-year-old entered the game with just one sack through the first five contests, but he erupted Sunday en route to his fourth career game with three or more sacks. Campbell has a good chance to hit double digits in the category again, but he'll enjoy a well-deserved Week 7 bye before taking on a tough Steelers team in Week 8.