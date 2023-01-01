Campbell (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday night's game against the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Campbell sat out Week 16 versus Atlanta, and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com previously reported that he's expected to miss Sunday's contest, but it looks like the veteran will at least have a chance to prove his health in pregame workouts. The defensive end's status will be made official when Baltimore's inactives list is released ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
