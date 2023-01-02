Campbell (knee) is inactive for Sunday's night's game against the Steelers, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.
Campbell, who returned to a limited practiced Friday, approached the contest listed as questionable, but after going through a full pre-game workout he'll sit this one out. The defensive end -- who last suited up in Week 15 -- will target a potential return to action next weekend against the Bengals.
