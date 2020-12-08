Campbell (calf), who is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cowboys, is expected to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Campbell has been sidelined for each of the Ravens' last three games, sitting out Weeks 10 and 11 due to the calf injury and Week 12 after testing positive for COVID-19. He's since been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, but the Ravens elected to tag Campbell as questionable since the calf injury limited his practice time leading up to the contest. Fortunately for Campbell, he appears to have done enough to put himself on track to play Tuesday, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the Ravens restricted his snap count coming off a three-game absence.