Campbell (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.
Campbell has missed back-to-back games due to a knee injury and is in jeopardy of missing a third straight contest. After not practicing Wednesday, the veteran pass rusher logged a full session Thursday but was back to a non-participant Friday, so his availability will likely be a true game-time decision Sunday.
