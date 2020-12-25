Campbell (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Campbell was also questionable for last Sunday's game against the Jaguars, but he was unable to play after going through a pregame warmup. The defensive tackle practiced fully Friday, so he appears to be on the right track toward returning to game action.
