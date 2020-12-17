Campbell (calf) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice.
Campbell was finally cleared for last week's game after missing three straight contests with the calf issue, so this news isn't a good sign. The veteran was on a pitch count Monday, seeing just 29 percent of defensive snaps, so it appears the team is working Campbell back slowly. If Campbell were to be limited again or completely miss Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Justin Madubuike and Jihad Ward would continue to see an uptick in snaps.
