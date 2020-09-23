Campbell recorded five tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 33-16 win over the Texans.
Campbell made his presence felt Sunday, recording two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in addition to his sack. The veteran played 64-percent of the Ravens' defensive snaps, tops on the defensive line. Baltimore will need Campbell to continue to make an impact in Week 3 as they take on Patrick Mahomes and the high-octane Chiefs offense.
