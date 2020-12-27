Campbell (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, is expected to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Campbell sat out the Ravens' Week 15 win over Jacksonville with the calf injury, but after turning in a limited practice Thursday and a full practice Friday, he looks poised to be available Sunday. Confirmation on Campbell's status will arrive at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET, when the Ravens release their official inactive list. During his first season with Baltimore, Campbell has tallied 27 tackles, four sacks and six pass breakups over 10 appearances.