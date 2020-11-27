Campbell said via his personal Twitter account Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 34-year-old landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, but it was previously unclear whether he tested positive or was in close contact with an infected individual. Campbell said, "I pray no one else has to go through this," so he appears to be dealing with some unspecified symptoms. He'll at least be sidelined for this weekend's matchup with the Steelers, assuming it's played as scheduled.