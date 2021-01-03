Campbell (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Campbell first suffered a calf strain Nov. 8 against the Colts and has frequently sat out practices or worked as a limited participant since then, but the worst of the injury appears to be behind him by this point. He returned from a one-game absence to play 20 snaps in last week's win over the Giants, and he looks poised to suit up again in the regular-season finale. Through 11 appearances on the season, Campbell has tallied 28 tackles, four sacks and six passes defensed.