Campbell could miss some time with a knee injury he sustained in Week 15 at Cleveland, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Campbell was forced out during the second half of Baltimore's loss at the Browns in Week 15 with a knee injury, and his availability for Week 16 is now up in the air. If the veteran Campbell does miss time, rookie third-rounder Travis Jones would be a likely candidate for extra reps on the defensive line.
