Campbell (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Campbell put in a limited practice Friday and is questionable for Week 17 after he missed last week's matchup with the Browns. Broderick Washington and Brent Urban could have increased roles if Campbell is again sidelined.
