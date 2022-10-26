Campbell has been ruled out for Thursday's primetime matchup against the Buccaneers due to an illness, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell, who's recorded a sack in back-to-back games, will miss his first contest of the season Thursday due to an illness. In his absence, Broderick Washington, Brent Urban and Odafe Oweh are all candidates for increased pass-rushing opportunities. Following Thursday's contest, Campbell will have over 10 days to shake his current aliment before the Ravens return to action against the Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 9.