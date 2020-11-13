Campbell (calf) won't play Sunday against the Patriots, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The calf strain Campbell suffered last week was projected to knock him out for multiple weeks, so this absence comes as no surprise. Campbell will hope to heal up in time to face the Titans in Week 11, while Justin Madubuike is expected to take over his starting defensive end spot in the meantime.
More News
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Slated to miss time•
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Exits contest Sunday•
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Explodes against Eagles•
-
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Notches first sack of season•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Heading to Baltimore•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Wins prestigious honor•